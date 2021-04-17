THA Chief Secretary, Ancil K. Dennis has joined the rest of the nation in mourning the passing of Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, the Honourable Franklin Khan. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

MOH: FATAL BLOOD CLOT CASE STILL OPEN

At Saturday's Ministry of Health press briefing, Ministry officials refused to comment on rumours in the public domain of a possible vaccine link to former Minister Franklin Khan's passing.

CRIME WRAP

A man is shot dead, a body is found floating in a river...

ENERGY CHAMBER RELIEF EFFORTS TO SVG

The Trinidad and Tobago Energy Chamber has been pooling resources from various private sector entities and ensuring that the relief intended to assist the people in St. Vincent and the Grenadines actually reaches them.