Traditional media have to keep up with the times, remaining relevant in a fast changing media environment. This from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, as he spoke on Monday night in Tobago, during the Caribbean Broadcasting Union's, 53rd Annual General meeting. Here again is Elizabeth Williams.

