History created in Tobago, as for the first time, a sitting chief secretary Kelvin Charles has announced his resignation as chief secretary, to take effect as of April 2020.

This announcement was made on Tuesday, during a press conference at the PNM Tobago Council office. It was also announced, a new chief secretary is also to be appointed, while political leader Tracy Davidson- Celestine is to be installed as a councillor. Elizabeth Williams was at Tuesday's press conference and has this report.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Market Workers Upset

Market Workers Upset

Sanitation workers at the Scarborough market are threatening to down tools over what they claim is the failure of the employer to treat with a number of outstanding issues.

House Call

House Call

In our health feature, House Call, we're discussing sexually transmitted infections and the need for responsible behaviour. Here's Dr. Skyler Lewis.

Mayaro Community Football

Mayaro Community Football

The final has been set for the Next Level Consulting, Limited Under 19 Community Invitational Tournament Championship which is taking place in Mayaro on Sunday. It will feature MaGuaya United versus Deportivo P.F. Youths. 

Call It COVID19

Call It COVID19

It has been officially named, the Coronavirus which broke out in Wuhan, China in December last year has been officially named. 