History created in Tobago, as for the first time, a sitting chief secretary Kelvin Charles has announced his resignation as chief secretary, to take effect as of April 2020.
This announcement was made on Tuesday, during a press conference at the PNM Tobago Council office. It was also announced, a new chief secretary is also to be appointed, while political leader Tracy Davidson- Celestine is to be installed as a councillor. Elizabeth Williams was at Tuesday's press conference and has this report.