Opposition MP Rodney Charles has accused the PNM Government of failing young black men. He leveled the accusations during a motion to condemn government for its failure to deal with crime. In response National Security Minister Stuart Young maintains, the opposition's tenure set them back in the fight. here are the highlights.
