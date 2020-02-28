Opposition MP Rodney Charles has accused the PNM Government of failing young black men. He leveled the accusations during a motion to condemn government for its failure to deal with crime. In response National Security Minister Stuart Young maintains, the opposition's tenure set them back in the fight. here are the highlights.

Groups Call on Gov't to Protect Women

Saying the country cannot afford to waste any more time before implementing laws to better protect victims of domestic violence, an advocacy group is calling for immediate state action.