The use of chemical irritants is authorized under the Use of Force Policy of both 2019 and 2011.

This from General Secretary of the Police Social and Welfare Association Sgt. Ancil Forde who also notes that there must be accountability.

He tells us if it is found that the use of chemical irritants to maintain the peace was unnecessary, disciplinary action will be taken.

His comments come on the heels of the contentious issue of whether or not the use of tear gas on protesters at the weekend was excessive.

Nicole M Romany has the story.

ATTORNEY WRITES JACOB ON TEAR GAS USE

Attorney-at-Law Dinesh Rambally, in conjunction with four other attorneys, has written to Acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob asking for a number of items to be disclosed surrounding the use of tear gas by police at a protest at the Queens Park Savannah last Sunday.

CHARGES POSSIBLE IF TEAR GAS WRONG

CONGRATULATIONS FOR MIA MOTTLEY

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, has received congratulations from Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley , as well as Opposition Leader Kamla Persad- Bissessar, and other political leaders in this country on her resounding victory in her country's General Elections Wednesday.

MINISTER TALKS BACK TO SCHOOL AND COVID

The Minister of Education stands her ground on the planned reopening of school.

Dr. Nyan Gadsby Dolly tells the TV6 Morning Edition that children have been away from the classroom for far too long, noting that it has been to the detriment of some.

FINANCE AND COVID (PART 1)

The covid19 pandemic has affected many. Several people have lost their jobs while others are wondering how can they save during this covid19 pandemic with increased prices for basic goods.