CHARGES POSSIBLE IF TEAR GAS WRONG

The use of chemical irritants is authorized under the Use of Force Policy of both 2019 and 2011.
This from General Secretary of the Police Social and Welfare Association Sgt. Ancil Forde who also notes that there must be accountability.
He tells us if it is found that the use of chemical irritants to maintain the peace was unnecessary, disciplinary action will be taken.
His comments come on the heels of the contentious issue of whether or not the use of tear gas on protesters at the weekend was excessive.
Nicole M Romany has the story.