The Health Minister says a man who went to a gym twice, knowing he was under self-quarantine was referred to the police, put under State quarantine and will be charged.
But the Minister says this is the exception and not the rule for COVID-19 positive patients who have been ordered to self-isolate.
He spoke on the matter into the Senate on Tuesday as one senior-ranked police officer has asked why should the Police Service be forced to treat with indiscipline adults where self-isolation is concerned.
Juhel Browne reports.