Track and Field boss Ephraim Serrette is calling it a day after 13 years in charge of the NAAA's. Serrette is leaving to take up another job which has not been named NAAA's Vice President Allan Baboolal says however that the Association is in good hands and they are marching full speed towards the rescheduled 2021 Olympics later this year...

Panyard Launch

A long existing Pan side in South Trinidad today launched their very own pan-yard within the community. 

Change At NAAA

