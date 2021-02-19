Change At NAAA

Track and Field boss Ephraim Serrette is calling it a day after 13 years in charge of the NAAA's. Serrette is leaving to take up another job which has not been named NAAA's Vice President Allan Baboolal says however that the Association is in good hands and they are marching full speed towards the rescheduled 2021 Olympics later this year...
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Fifty Teachers from four schools are now equipped to do online teaching...
President General of the OWTU parent company of Patriotic Energies and Technologies is questioning technocrats at the Finance Ministry...
A long existing Pan side in South Trinidad today launched their very own pan-yard within the community.
Track and Field boss Ephraim Serrette is calling it a day after 13 years in charge of the NAAA's.
Reservoirs are filled and bills are paid, but residents of Patiram Trace in Penal say...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 17th February 2021
- Why AstraZeneca For T&T?
- Frontline Workers Receive First Shots
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 18th February 2021
- Proud Parents Of Joshua Da Silva
- Music Truck In The Savannah
- Action To Come Says Farley
- 17.71% Of WASA Transformation Plan Done
- Granny Luces Passes
- Landslide Threatens Home