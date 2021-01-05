The United National Congress came out on the cusp accusing the government of trying to take the teeth out of the Procurement legislation through amendments it is seeking to make. It's something the Attorney General has repeatedly denied.

But the now that the Deputy Chairman of the Procurement Regulation Board, James Chang Kit has called it quits, it has raised, eyebrows, and the UNC vows to not let the matter go unanswered.

Alicia Boucher has the details from the party's Monday Night Virtual Report.

