Sometimes in business, It is not about profit, but rather the impact of business in the community and the country at large. Last evening saw the largest turnout of the business community at the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, as it recognised several Champions of Business, most notably late businessman, Osmond Hale and Sieunarine Persad Coosal of the COOSALS Group of Companies, who were inducted into the Business Hall of Fame. Rynessa Cutting reports.

CHAMPIONS OF BUSINESS 2019

SAT MAHARAJ HAS DIED

Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha Satnarayan Maharaj has died. He passed away shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Sat Maharaj has died

Champion of some Hindus and Indians in Trinidad and Tobago Satnayaran Maharaj peacefully die…