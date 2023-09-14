The Tobago arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce is requesting a meeting with Minister of Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, on the present seabridge situation affecting the business sector and Tobagonians in general.
The Chamber held a media conference on Wednesday in Scarborough. This follows a fire on board on Cabo Star, and the vessel being off the seabridge for repairs. Elizabeth Williams attended the news conference and has this report.