The Tobago arm of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce is requesting a meeting with Minister of Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, on the present seabridge situation affecting the business sector and Tobagonians in general.

The Chamber held a media conference on Wednesday in Scarborough. This follows a fire on board on Cabo Star, and the vessel being off the seabridge for repairs. Elizabeth Williams attended the news conference and has this report.

