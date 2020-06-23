Chamber On Budget

Chairman of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Diane Hadad, has described Monday's $4.71 billion budget presentation, by Finance Secretary Joel Jack, as fluff.
Hadad spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams and here is that report.
Enough is enough. That's the cry coming from a group of protesters who gathered at City Gate in Port of Spain, wanting justice for two year old Aniah McCloud.
One Opposition Senator is raising concerns that a public/private sector farm project could see a construction company getting unfair access to hundreds of acres of limestone.
The Joint Trade Union Movement has picked up the fight of the Maxi Taxi Association and the …
A group of seven lawyers is opposing a plan by the Government to introduce a law for the compulsory registration of agreements for the sale and purchase of real property. One of the lawyers is former President of the Senate, Timothy Hamel-Smith.
