Chairman of the Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce Diane Hadad, has described Monday's $4.71 billion budget presentation, by Finance Secretary Joel Jack, as fluff.

Hadad spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams and here is that report.

Protest Over Murder Of Aniah

Enough is enough. That's the cry coming from a group of protesters who gathered at City Gate in Port of Spain, wanting justice for two year old Aniah McCloud.

Chamber On Budget

Hamel Smith Compulsory Registration A Nightmare

A group of seven lawyers is opposing a plan by the Government to introduce a law for the compulsory registration of agreements for the sale and purchase of real property. One of the lawyers is former President of the Senate, Timothy Hamel-Smith.