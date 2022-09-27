CHAMBER ON BUDGET

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce says the country is at the crossroads. It hosted its customary post-budget analysis today. Its CEO, Charles Pashely was the first to take the floor at Tuesday's presentation, Urvashi Tiwari-Roopnarine has our report.

