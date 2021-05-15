One of the nation's business chambers says it supports the 9 pm to 5 am curfew to be part of the State of Emergency announced by the Prime Minster today.
Juhel Browne reports.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
The Prime Minister said it is not feasible to shut down an entire country... and he will pre…
Tyra Gittens is heading to the Tokyo Olympics following her performance at the Southeastern …
The Ministry of Education has suspended all Face-to-Face classes at schools.
The Prime Minister defended his administration's efforts to acquire Covid-19 vaccines as the…
The Prime Minister is appealing to the public.. to desist from hoarding food supplies.. or l…
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said that essential services and businesses whose staff mu…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription