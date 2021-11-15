A call for government to expand Safe Zones to include public transportation and other high-risk environments. It comes from the Head of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Gabriel Faria... who suggests, adding additional Zones will not only be an incentive for those who have made the choice to get vaccinated, but will also act as a stimulus for those who are not. Rynessa Cutting reports.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobago Nominations

Tobago Nominations

Disobeying the public health protocols, a lack of social distancing by both PNM and PDP supp…