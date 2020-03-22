Come tomorrow, vendors at the Chaguanas market will be donned in gloves and masks as they peddle their produce. They tell TV6, they hope the extra protective measures will encourage persons to come back out on their numbers, as they've seen a marked decrease in sales this past week. Rynessa Cutting reports.

A number of students attached to the University of the West Indies Cave Hill campus who were stranded at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados yesterday, are now back in Trinidad and Tobago.

Four days after being taken to the Caura Health Facility for observation, one woman tells TV6 she is more concerned than when she went in.