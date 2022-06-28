The Chaguanas Borough Corporation was busy distributing sandbags which were in high demand, as burgesses sought to get an additional layer of protection amid the tropical storm warning.

Alicia Boucher has the details.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PANIC BUYING IN TOBAGO

PANIC BUYING IN TOBAGO

Panic buying at local supermarkets across Tobago, in addition to long lines at gas stations …

GITTENS ON PERFORMANCE

GITTENS ON PERFORMANCE

Well one athlete who is thrilled to back on home soil is a familiar name in Tyra Gittens. Th…