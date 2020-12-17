The Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce has officially launched its 'NearBy Stores' app, which allows consumers to log in, view and browse nearby stores and promotions in their area. The Chamber is describing the app as a game-changer and revolutionizer, at a time when many businesses are suffering the fallout of COVID-19. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Chaguanas Chamber Launches Nearby Store App
Rynessa Cutting
