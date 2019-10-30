CFU U14 Matches

The Caribbean Football Union Girls Under 14 Challenge Series came down to an exciting end on Tuesday evening at the Ato Boldon Stadium. Unfortunately Trinidad and Tobago suffered a 2-1 defeat to Cuba in the battle of the undefeated.

