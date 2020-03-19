More supplies and Personal Protective Equipment for the Fire Service have been received, and they are in the process of being distributed. That's according to the Chief Fire Officer Marlon Smith. There is also new apparatus which would provide additional safety in transporting any suspected COVID-19 cases. Alicia Boucher sat down with Mr. Smith to get an update on the situation in terms of readiness to combat the virus.

ANALYST: COVID19, A TIME FOR BIPARTISAN POLITICS

Cross sections of T&T may be concerned about the COVID-19 developments in the country. And while the virus creates an element of uncertainty and even fear, it is the perfect atmosphere for something else; bipartisan politics.

TTFA to challenge FIFA

The TTFA are prepared to fight, and they are heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland.

Fishermen Attacked

Point Fortin Police are investigating, after a group of friends were beaten and robbed, while out fishing.