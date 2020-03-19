More supplies and Personal Protective Equipment for the Fire Service have been received, and they are in the process of being distributed. That's according to the Chief Fire Officer Marlon Smith. There is also new apparatus which would provide additional safety in transporting any suspected COVID-19 cases. Alicia Boucher sat down with Mr. Smith to get an update on the situation in terms of readiness to combat the virus.
CFO on COVID19 Measures
Alicia Boucher
