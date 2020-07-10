Exactly one month before the 2020 General election, 27 families from the Enterprise area received certificates of comfort. At a distribution ceremony on Friday, the PM says Housing remains a challenge. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.
CERTIFICATE OF COMFORT
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
