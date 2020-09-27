CERT Heroes Delivers Baby Boy

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), members Adika McFarlane, Kwasi Duke and Britney Toby are being hailed as heroes, following the delivering a baby on September 18th, in Woodlands Moriah Tobago. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.

The Police Commissioner broke up one popular pyramid scheme... only to have someone in his ranks, put it back together again.

Boost labour force participation and remove the subsidy on electricity...two thoughts from experts as Budget Day nears.

The Ministry of Education is urging Secondary School principals to submit their concerns over the CSEC and CAPE results.

West Indies were beaten by England by 20 runs in the third T20 match, and in the process surrendered the series.