CEPEP Defends Salary Cuts Marlan Hopkinson Jun 4, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CEPEP workers have been hit with a pay cut.That came into effect, Friday. The company says the decision is aimed at protecting some 10 thousand jobsMarlan Hopkinson has this report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU Carnival Stakeholders Ready To Go! We've heard the announcement by the Tourism Ministry that cultural workers are to get priority access to vaccines and travel exemptions. Torrance Dancing With The Angels Now 89-year- old dance and cultural icon, Torrance Mohammed was laid to rest, Friday. CRIME WRAP: 75 Arrested During Corpus Christi Cufew Two Holidays this week meant two days of extended curfew hours. POS Swoop Down SORT Promises Continued Exercises A Wrightson Road shoot-out less than a mile away from the Central Police Station brings the threat of reprisal. Lyder To Hinds: Review The COVID Regs United National Congress Senator -- Damian Lyder is calling on National Security Minister, Fitzgerald Hinds to review the COVID-19 regulations. CEPEP Defends Salary Cuts CEPEP workers have been hit with a pay cut. TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesBeyond the Tape Friday 4th June 2021A Shift In Deaths Linked To ComorbiditiesMorning Edition: 4th June, 2021POS Swoop Down SORT Promises Continued ExercisesBeyond the Tape Wednesday 2nd June 2021Torrance Dancing With The Angels NowLyder To Hinds: Review The COVID RegsCarnival Stakeholders Ready To Go!A Synopsis On SINOPHARMCRIME WRAP: 75 Arrested During Corpus Christi Cufew