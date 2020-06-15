Sanitation workers at the Pot of Spain Central Market are raising their voices once more over what they deem to be unacceptable working conditions, ranging from garbage collection to a lack of cleaning supplies. The workers are calling for intervention outside of the Port of Spain City Corporation. Alicia Boucher has the story.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CENTRAL MARKET PROTEST

CENTRAL MARKET PROTEST

Sanitation workers at the Pot of Spain Central Market are raising their voices once more over what they deem to be unacceptable working conditions...