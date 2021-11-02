Praise is coming from one section of the business community for Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley... following her remarks on banks not doing enough to assist the people in this time of need. Her sentiments are being echoed by Diane Hadad , Chairperson of the Tobago Division of the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce... who is calling on the Central Bank to step up!
