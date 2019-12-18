Arrangements have now been put in place by the Central Bank, to facilitate Tobagonians.
In a statement today, The Central Bank announced a collaboration with the Tobago House of Assembly and the Unit Trust Corporation to facilitate Tobagonians on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 2:30pm.
The Bank says persons seeking to exchange their old one hundred dollar bills are required to walk with valid identification, proof of address, evidence of their source of funds and their company's registration documents.
This public notice from the Central Bank, comes on the heels of concerns raised by THA Minority Leader Watson Duke during his Facebook live on Sunday, asking where was the Central Bank's presence in Tobago, and questioning whether Tobagonians would have to travel by boat or plane to Trinidad, to facilitate their change over.
Duke called the matter unacceptable and lobbied for an extension of the process.
TV6 tried contacting Duke for a comment on the Central Bank's announcement.
But, calls to his cellphone went to voicemail.