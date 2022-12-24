As the nation celebrates Christmas Day tomorrow, one person will also celebrate their 111th birthday! The Ministry of Social Development visited the special lady on Friday, and presented her with the first centenarian commemorative medal. Rynessa Cutting has more.
CENTENARIAN RECEIVES COMMEMORATIVE MEDAL
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The leader of the business community in the capital city.. laments what he sees as a waning …
As the nation celebrates Christmas Day tomorrow, one person will also celebrate their 111th …
The Public Utilities Minister says the government's ultimate goal is for power in this count…
A walkout of the Assembly Legislature by THA Assemblyman Watson Duke on Thursday over not be…