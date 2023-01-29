The Chinese community celebrated the occasion of its New Year today - the Year of the Rabbit - with a traditional Chinese Spring Festival Temple Fair, held at the Anchorage in Chaguaramas. Speakers at the event praised the Chinese for their significant contributions to our society, and lauded T&T as a melting pot of cultures and heritage. Rynessa Cutting has more.

ENERGY MINISTER HEADING TO CARACAS SOON

Now that the US has removed sanctions on Venezuela, allowing that country and T&T to proceed with the Dragon Gas deal, Energy Minister Stuart Young tells TV6, he will be heading to Caracas in short order.

CELEBRATING CHINESE CULTURE IN T&T

The Chinese community celebrated the occasion of its New Year today - the Year of the Rabbit - with a traditional Chinese Spring Festival Temple Fair, held at the Anchorage in Chaguaramas. Speakers at the event praised the Chinese for their significant contributions to our society, and lauded T&T as a melting pot of cultures and heritage.

UNC WELCOMES 3RD PARTIES AHEAD OF GEN ELECTIO

The UNC is calling on the disaffected, the marginalised, the politically-unaligned and even any political party desirous of change, to join with the UNC. Speaking at the UNC's National Congress this evening, Political Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she has no doubt that together, they can win the next general election.

India's 74th Republic

This week Trinidad and Tobago joined India to celebrate their 74th anniversary of being a re…