Cecil Skeete murdered

Cecil Skeete the man who allegedly claimed Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith choked and punched him during an interrogation, has been killed.
50-year-old Skeete, was shot dead near his home at Freedom Street, in Cocorite.
It happened, on Sunday night (29th December, 2019).
At the Forensic Sciences Centre, today his family did not want to speak to the media.
Skeete was out on bail on gun possession charges, dating back to 2017.
In November, the Trinidad Express reported that Skeete claimed he was choked and punched by the top cop.
Skeete retracted his statement via a sworn affidavit after the report was published.