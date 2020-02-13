While Caribbean countries like Guyana and the Bahamas showed economic growth in 2019, Trinidad and Tobago did not. That's the word from the Caribbean Development Bank, of which T&T is a Borrowing Member Country. Alicia Boucher attended the CDB's 2020 annual media conference in Barbados and filed this report.
CDB: T&T Economy did not grow in 2019
Alicia Boucher
