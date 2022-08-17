"It was an opportunity to celebrate excellence produced in challenging circumstances," said Caribbean Broadcasting Union President, Dr. Claire Grant, of the CBU awards which were presented to regional media Tuesday night. She continued by emphasizing, "the CBU wanted to acknowledge the work done by the entire Caribbean media sector, and not just its thirty-seven (37) member organisations. This as TV6's Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh won the award for Responsible Coverage of Children's Issues went to the Caribbean Communications Network (CCN TV-6) for 'Venezuelan Migrants Want Help to School Children'. More from Elizabeth Williams.

