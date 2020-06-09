Another protest, this one, in Tobago, by a handful of casino workers on Monday afternoon, adhering to social distancing and the wearing of masks. They told TV6, enough is enough, they want their salary relief grants now, as they have been waiting for over three months and, their bills are mounting. Elizabeth Williams visited the group of four and has this report.

ARIMA HOSPITAL OPENED

The Arima Hospital is officially open. The 'state of the art' facility comes at a cost of TT 1.6 billion dollars to the taxpayer...

MAHABIR HITS WI SELECTION SYSTEM

Nicholas Pooran should have been on the West Indies team in England. That's the belief of Former TTCB Executive Member Baldath Mahabir. 

SHAMFA SPEAKS

Residents to be affected by the ANR Robinson International Airport expansion project, will receive their monies in the coming days...