The Silver Dollar Casino, was on Monday robbed of over ninety-two thousand dollars in cash, by three masked men, one armed with a gun, and another with a knife. Workers were made to lie on the floor. More from Elizabeth Williams.
CASINO ROBBED
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
We are just about one week away from the country's sixtieth anniversary of Independence and …
The TTPS continues to urge citizens to stay alert and use caution when conducting business d…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape Tuesday 23rd August 2022
- BISSESSAR'S RECORD BROKEN
- Beyond The Tape Monday 22nd August 2022
- Morning Edition:23rd August 2022
- TKR COACH SPEAKS
- OPP LEADER: AGRI EXPO A PAPPYSHOW
- DON LAFOUCADE'S MOTIVATIONAL CANVAS
- SCRAP IRON DEALERS GEAR OF FOR MORE PROTEST
- WORLD MOSQUITO DAY
- PM VISITS UDECOTT SITES