One day before the Prime Minister holds a news conference on whether there will be a reopening of some establishments, in light of the previous closure of beaches and suspension of recreational activities, comes a call from Marketing Manager of Jade Monkey Casino, Nickesha Nottingham, for the Normalisation of the Casino and gaming industry. Elizabeth Williams visited Jade Monkey Casino and has this report.

Two days after lightning decapitated the Lady of Fatima statue on Laventille Hill, government officials have committed to restoring and preserving it, and three donations have been pledged.

Why have the number of COVID samples sent to labs within the past two weeks for testing declined considerably from the mid-August?