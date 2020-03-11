The Caribbean Public Health Agency flipped the script at their Corona Virus Symposium allowing for Media personnel and the public via Social Media to directly raise concerns with CARPHA about the COVID-19 pandemic which is causing great concern worldwide, clearing the air on a number of concerns. Nicholas Lutchmansingh has more.

NEW HEALTH SECRETARY INSTALLED

NEW HEALTH SECRETARY INSTALLED

Tobago's readiness to treat with the coronavirus, outstanding gratuity payments, and the firing of TRHA CEO Sheldon Cyrus, are just some of the issues at the top of the agenda, for newly installed health secretary, Tracy Davidson- Celestine.

TTFA PRESS CONFERENCE

TTFA PRESS CONFERENCE

Streamlining is in progress, as representatives from CONCACAF are in T&T with the aim of improving the approach to club licensing and compliance.

LEADERSHIP OF UNC & GUYANA ACCORDING TO GANGA

LEADERSHIP OF UNC & GUYANA ACCORDING TO GANGA

Ganga Singh, the UNC MP who has revealed he is not seeking reelection in the General Election due later this year, tells TV6 News the Kamlamania approach that worked for the UNC- led People's Partnership in 2010 will not work for the UNC in 2020.