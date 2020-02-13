We've all heard the saying waste not, want not. It's in this vein the Caribbean Public Health Agency Carpha warns against the indiscriminate use of masks over COVID-19 fears. Carpha says the region should conserve its stocks for when they are most needed. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the highlights of a CDEMA/ CARPHA teleconference on Wednesday.

