Regional vaccine uptake has slowed. Some Caribbean territories were forced to part with 'close to expired' vaccines left on their hands, but the executive director of CARPHA says there's no overstock of vaccines.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Your Best Self

Your Best Self

It's something that may be intimidating or even scary, but once you try it, you realize it's not that bad. 

Tracy On Delta Variant

Tracy On Delta Variant

Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine is keeping her fingers crossed that the Delta variant is not discovered in Tobago.

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

A domestic worker has been charged with fraud totalling 124-thousand dollars.

And, another prisons officer has been arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle contraband, into a prison.

Businessman: No Real Recovery Coming

Businessman: No Real Recovery Coming

The government's road map to recovery from COVID-19 is something which continues to be requested from various entities including businesses and political parties.

Delta In T&T Discussed

Delta In T&T Discussed

The Ministry of Health has labelled status concerning the arrival of the Delta variant in T&T as being contained. While it is believed based on the evidence at hand that there is no spread of this variant among the population...

CARPHA: No Vaccine 'Overstock'

CARPHA: No Vaccine 'Overstock'

Regional vaccine uptake has slowed. Some Caribbean territories were forced to part with 'close to expired' vaccines left on their hands, but the executive director of CARPHA says there's no overstock of vaccines.