The prelims of the Carnival Kings and Queens competition returned to the Queen's Park Savannah, on Thursday night.

That's after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have some highlights for you as Juhel Browne was AT the Savannah.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

$50,000 CLOCK

$50,000 CLOCK

If you are in Scarborough, and you want to know the time, well, all you have to do is look up.

CARNIVAL PULSE:

CARNIVAL PULSE:

The prelims of the Carnival Kings and Queens competition returned to the Queen's Park Savann…