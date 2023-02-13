Soca Legends Iwer George and Bunji Garlin as well as Bunji's wife Faye-Ann were among the performers who welcomed the return of Army Fete on Friday.

Juhel Browne spoke with them and Olatunji for our Carnival Pulse

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

DRAGON GAS CHALLENGES

DRAGON GAS CHALLENGES

One Economist says two years is barely sufficient to see substantial progress in the Dragon …