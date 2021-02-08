Carnival may officially be cancelled, but there's still a chance for you to get "on the road". "On the Road" is a collection of art pieces curated by one of our renowned local artistes, Donald "Jackie" Hinkson, depicting Carnival imagery throughout the years, but as our Reporter Rynessa Cutting found, it's much more than a literal representation.
Carnival On The Road Art Exhibit
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A kind gesture to healthcare workers.
It was a collective effort by various automotive clubs and orchestrated by the Vintage Toys Car Club of T&T on Saturday.
Protests, candle light vigils and walks have been a part of the national landscape over the past few days following the kidnapping and murder of Andrea Bharatt.
An autopsy on the body of Andrea Bharratt comes back inconclusive as a prime suspect in her case dies at hospital.
Carnival may officially be cancelled, but there's still a chance for you to get "on the road". "On the Road" is a collection of art pieces curated by one of our renowned local artistes, Donald "Jackie" Hinkson, depicting Carnival imagery throughout the years
Marijuana trees destroyed, men are held for guns and a man is knocked down on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.
Face-to-face schooling resumed for several thousand students across the nation on Monday, in the first stage of the Ministry of Education's phased re-opening of schools.