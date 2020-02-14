In this Carnival Capsule we head to four fetes in Tobago. Our first stop Sherwin Lovell All Inclusive Fete along Store Bay Local Road, then we head over to Barcode in Scarborough, jet off to Crown Point at Jade Monkey and swing by Shotters Restaurant and Bar. Elizabeth Williams was a part of the feting and has this report.
Carnival Events Round Up
Elizabeth Williams
