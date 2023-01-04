Chairman of the Tobago Bandleaders Association Jemma Bedlow, is confirming to TV6, the staging of the February edition of the national Carnival in Tobago.
There is an allocation of $1.3 million for staging of the event.
More from Elizabeth Williams.
