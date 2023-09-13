The Tobago Mas Fraternity landscape is about to experience a transformative shift, with the launch of the Tobago October Carnival Association. This pioneering association brings together trailblazers, innovators, and bandleaders in the Mas Industry to drive unprecedented advancements and shape a distinct Carnival experience. With interim President Dexter Sandy. More from Elizabeth Williams.
CARNIVAL ASSOCIATION
Elizabeth Williams
