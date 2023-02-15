CARNIVAL ART EXHIBITION AT ROTUNDA Feb 15, 2023 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save If you've just touched down in T&T or you're just a lover of the arts, an art exhibition may be just what the doctor ordered.It's being held in the Rotunda of the Red House. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RECOMMENDED FOR YOU HINDS, COP MEET TUNAPUNA BUSINESS STAKEHOLDERS The newly-installed Commissioner of Police and the Minister of National Security have met wi… DEPUTY POLITICAL LEADER OF THE PDP RESIGNS Deputy Political Leader of the PDP - Kezel Jackson has resigned. Her resignation has come as… CARNIVAL ART EXHIBITION AT ROTUNDA If you've just touched down in T&T or you're just a lover of the arts, an art exhibition… WOMAN FOUND DEAD A 30-year-old Rio Claro woman was found dead in her bed last evening. Police are treating th… Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 15th February 2023 Morning Edition: 15th February 2023 In this episode of Morning Edition, Economist Mariano Browne weighed in on the Guyana Energy… TRENDING ON TV6 Articles ArticlesSHAGGY ON SOCA & IZ WE CONCERTBeyond The Tape : Wednesday 15th February 2023JUNIOR WARRIORS LOSE TO USADEPUTY POLITICAL LEADER OF THE PDP RESIGNSPAN LEGEND HONOUREDHINDS, COP MEET TUNAPUNA BUSINESS STAKEHOLDERSTRANSPORT COMMISSIONER PUTS DRIVERS ON ALERTCARNIVAL PULSE: ARMY FETE RETURNSSuspect Being QuestionedJohn Promises Exhaustive Investigation