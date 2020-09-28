Carnival 2021 is Off

Carnival lovers came close to heartbreak in 1972 when a polio outbreak caused the postponement of the festival from February to May. But 2021 will be a whole different ball game!
Forget the wine and jam, forget the jump and wave, forget the revelry - there will be no Carnival next year. After months of speculation, confirmation came on Monday from none other than the Prime Minister himself, who put the question firmly to rest, saying at the Pre-Budget forum at the Hyatt, there is no question of Carnival in a pandemic.
Rynessa Cutting reports.