The People of Trinidad and Tobago have been called upon to lead the charge in caring for hundreds of COVID positive patients and those yet to test positive in the coming days.
Homes have now been officially introduced as venues where COVID-19 patients will be cared for and treated as capacity is being reached at public Facilities.
Statistics show those at home, the children, the elderly, those already battling life threatening diseases are now more. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with what you need to do to protect yourselves.