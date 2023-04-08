Well Trinidad and Tobago's athletes saw a mixed bag of results in Bahamas at the CARIFTA Games. Both Dorian Charles and Peyton Winter got medals for their respective field competitions. Meantime, T&T's sprinters continue to battle for top honours as the region's best in their age group.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CARIFTA Performances

CARIFTA Performances

Well Trinidad and Tobago's athletes saw a mixed bag of results in Bahamas at the CARIFTA Gam…

Archbishop’s Address

Archbishop’s Address

The Archbishop of Port of Spain is calling for love and sacrifice as the answer to disharmon…

Bobolee Wedding

Bobolee Wedding

It's a custom indigenous to T&T, the making and beating of the Good Friday Bobolee one p…