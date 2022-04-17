CARIFTA Games

The Roman Catholic Archbishop of this country says Covid and sickness could never have the final word because God rose Jesus Christ from the dead.
The Archbishop Jason Gordon declares that "whatever happens in the geopolitics of our world and whatever implications that means for Trinidad and Tobago, the power of God's resurrection is an unstoppable force."
In an effort to prevent, control and reduce the risk factors of non-communicable diseases in Trinidad and Tobago, the Ministry of Health re-launched its national campaign entitled, "TT Moves" earlier today at the Eastern Regional Health Authority in Sangre Grande.