CARIFTA CHALLENGES FOR THE UNVACCINATED

It’s a rock and hard place for T&T Junior athletes who are being forced to make a tough decision.
This comes as reports are surfacing that the Governments return to sport policy is reportedly polarising the track and field community as unvaccinated athletes are being barred from competing to earn a place on the Carifta Games team.
The 49th edition of the games is set for April 16th to the 18th in Jamaica where there are no restriction on athletes to be vaccinated.
Here at home however its proving to be far from an easy situation to resolve.