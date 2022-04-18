Trinidad and Tobago's medal tally took another climb today at the CARIFTA Games taking place in Jamaica. At last check the tally stood at 16 after Kenika Cassar took silver today in the Under 17 Girls Javelin. However, that total is still rising with news that Keeran Sri-skan-da-rajah won his second medal of the competition in the Boys Under 17 800 metres.

