An extensive art exhibition featuring works by local and regional artists forms part of Carifesta XIV. There are displays in several places including the National Academy for the Performing Arts and the National Museum. Alicia Boucher has a snippet of what spectators can find if they decide to visit.
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says the 200 new motorcycles the Police Service has received from China will be deployed strategically.
Over 90 new police officers walked in their passing out parade at the Police Training Academy on Wednesday.
The second freak storm to hit south western Trinidad left over 40 families reeling in its wake.
Many small and medium businesses have encountered challenges in attaining and maintaining profitability, especially during periods of economic contraction.